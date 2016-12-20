5 technology tips to get ready for 2017

Kristi Kennelly is no stranger to New York.

But when the former Broadway performer and corporate executive returns to the city that never sleeps on January 17, it won’t be to reprise her role as Rumpleteazer in Cats.

Instead, the national speaker for realtor.com, who focuses on effective marketing and sales strategies along with how to best leverage technology to get it all done, will speak to agents and brokers on the finer points of, “How to Think About your Technology Roadmap for 2017.”

Register Now

We caught up with Kristi for a sneak preview of her performance and to find out what agents and brokers might do now to get a handle on their technology for 2017.

What are a few technology/productivity tips that you can give agents and brokers now to get ready for a successful year of business in 2017?

Think in terms of how to incorporate video, tactics to build/work your CRM, taking relationships deeper, get in and out of social media quickly and effectively, be fast to respond and look for mobile opportunities.

Now, the key is to find the apps, tools and websites to help you with these items so you can turn “friendly advice” into “real action.”

What will those who attend your session learn?

I’ll cover as much tech as I can to support your New Year’s needs at Inman in NYC!

Don’t miss this one-time showing, only happening at Inman Connect New York. Sign up now — tickets are going fast!

Register Now