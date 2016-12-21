Real estate agents don't have a problem talking with one another; they're just not doing it in the same venue. Agent Inbox wants to fix the industry's glaring lack of communication standards and unaccountable conversations between players ...
- Real estate business communications are spread too thin among multiple devices. Centralized data is more powerful.
- Agent Inbox layers messaging tools over standard MLS features, offering agent members a robust way to communicate with one another about deals, open houses and clients.
- The company estimates more than 100,000 licensees are already onboard with the platform.
