A federal judge is allowing antitrust claims against two California Realtor associations to go forward, keeping the fate of one of the nation's largest MLSs up in the air ...
- A federal district court has upheld two antitrust claims brought against two California Realtor associations by a rival association, allowing all 11 of the latter's claims to advance.
- The three associations together own regional MLS Sandicor Inc., which two of the associations seek to dissolve and one seeks to buy out from the others.
- The three associations compete for agent and broker members through the services they offer.
- The association alleging antitrust is accusing its rivals of conspiring to eliminate a competitive threat by denying the association an unrestricted MLS data feed from Sandicor for a public-facing listing site.
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments