Want an action plan to achieve success in 2017?

Tami Bonnell is a 30-year veteran of the real estate industry and current CEO of Exit Realty Corp International.

Along with building three major real estate brands, she speaks both regionally and nationally to power brokers and top-producing agents and hosts webinars educating the general public on real estate issues.

On January 17, Bonnell will take the stage at Inman Connect New York to provide agents with a tried-and-true system to achieve success in 2017 during her session, “How to Snap out of a Funk”.

With New Years Resolutions right around the corner, we thought it’d be a good idea to catch up with Tami for a preview of what we can expect to learn.

What are two of the top tips you’d give agents who are trying to snap out of a funk today?

Reach out to successful people and ask what they did — most are willing to pay it forward. Ask yourself effective questions: What can I do right now to improve this situation? How do I want them to feel?

What will those who attend your session learn?

After my session, attendees will walk away with a solid action plan and be able to focus more on their strengths and what works. They will have a system that will keep them in the right habits.

