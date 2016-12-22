AgentBrokerage

5 things real estate agents should know about Generation Z

How today's teens shop, virtually connect and ponder homeownership
Andrea V. Brambila
  • Generation Z, the under-18 age cohort, will shape the way agents do business, according to real estate exec Sherry Chris.
  • Teens trust their friends more than online reviews and like to go to brick-and-mortar stores to check on product quality.
  • They have limited attention spans and use Instagram and Snapchat, but Facebook is for "older people."
  • They'll buy homes when they're ready and expect their agent to guide them.

They're the kids under 18 who think Facebook is for old people, have never known a world without the internet, and though they may not be old enough to drive, do want to own a home someday ...

