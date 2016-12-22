6 ways to create a contagious real estate brand

Kala Laos is the co-founder of the independent brokerage JK Realty in Gilbert, Arizona.

In a little over a two years, the company has grown to 250 agents from 30 and gained attention for its successful kid-friendly culture in a competitive suburban market.

Before recruiting agents with her husband, Jason, Kala sold over 2,000 homes and has now brokered thousands more.

Kala Laos will take the stage during Inman Connect New York, January 17 through 20, for her session, “How to Create a Contagious Real Estate Brand.”

We caught up with her to give us a preview of what we can expect to learn from her talk.

What are a few tips you would give brokers who are trying to create an office/culture/brand that agents want to work for?

Engage the millennials. They’re a massive force in our market and they talk, think and behave differently than any other generation. They want to be part of something bigger and having a cause or purpose is very important to them. Ditch the suits. Real estate isn’t a stuffy business, and hoodies and jeans are what most of my tech-savvy millennial agents wear. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box. “Legally Selling Joints” is one of my most popular slogans, and our agents proudly promote it. Embrace social media. Make what happens in private, public. Turn the camera around! Your agents need you to lead the way in use of video marketing. It’s powerful and accelerates the trust building process. Have fun! Life is a journey and the most powerful connections come from having shared experiences. Focus more of your efforts on creating an environment, rather than grinding.

What will those who attend your talk learn?

I’ve grown my brokerage from 30 agents to 250 in just over two years.

By looking back and reverse-engineering my journey, I’ve created a six-stage process to creating a contagious real estate brand that’s sure to help you grow your team or brokerage.

Best part of all: You’ll have a whole lot of fun and live a life you’ve never imagined. Get ready to get inspired and receive tangible, easy-to-implement strategies today.

