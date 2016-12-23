Imagine you are in charge of sales for a new condominium building, which has people so excited that brokerage-owners, buyers and agents camp outside your real estate office to reserve their time to see specific units ...
- Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) has grown into a $1 billion business in the Seattle property market.
- RSIR is attracting top-producing agents with an energetic approach to microbranding, global reach and new-generation offices.
- When a listing is a challenge, brokers work with people in the company to come up with a solution, sometimes creating a new market.
