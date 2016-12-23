ZipComps
Apps
Inman Rating

Tradition meets tech in ZipComps app for door-knockers

Design 'Smart Farms' and unearth homeowners likely to sell soon
Published 46 min ago
Craig C. Rowe
by Staff Writer
  • ZipComps addresses the fundamental needs of agents without trying to do more than what's comfortable on a smartphone.
  • The app uses a proprietary algorithm to identify homeowners likely to sell in six to 12 months.
  • The app is free for agents on the iOS platform, and Android users will see a version in 2017. It's currently available in the San Francisco Bay and San Diego markets.
ZipComps
Learn more

ZipComps is a new app for real estate agents available in Bay Area and San Diego markets. ...

Comments