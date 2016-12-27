Are you staring at a big income tax bill for 2016 because you had a great year, or are you looking at a refund because this year was lousy? Depending on the year you had, here are some savvy ways to get the most out of your taxes -- provided you take action at the right time ...
- If you anticipate that your 2017 will not be as good as your 2016, add as many deductions to this year's bill as you can by December 31, 2016.
- If you anticipate 2017 will be better than 2016, push your deductions into the New Year.
