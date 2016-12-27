Despite apparent market calm, and quiet among politicians, Mr. Trump every day adds tension to the springs and cables of markets and government ...
- Trump's new leadership team (like any other politician's) includes three groups: nuts and cronies, obligatory postings to please the constituent base, and the adults.
- The economic focus is now clear: The new administration will be of business, by business and for business.
- Markets will care about order and disorder, including that caused by the country's leader's social media activity.
