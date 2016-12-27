Markets & EconomyMortgage

3 political factors that will continue to influence the economy

What to expect from the new administration in 2017 now that light is being shed
Published 16 hours ago
Lou Barnes
by
  • Trump's new leadership team (like any other politician's) includes three groups: nuts and cronies, obligatory postings to please the constituent base, and the adults.
  • The economic focus is now clear: The new administration will be of business, by business and for business.
  • Markets will care about order and disorder, including that caused by the country's leader's social media activity.

Despite apparent market calm, and quiet among politicians, Mr. Trump every day adds tension to the springs and cables of markets and government ...

Article image credited to Kentoh / Shutterstock.com

