Listen up: Real estate veteran Greg Robertson has plunged into the world of podcasts with Listing Bits, a series featuring interviews with industry players.

Robertson, co-founder of software developer W&R Studios, announced the news this weekend on his blog, Vendor Alley.

“I enjoy listening to podcasts when I travel. I’ve thought about how we don’t really have any podcasts in the real estate technology space. So about a year ago I started thinking about doing one myself,” he wrote.

Like an early Christmas surprise, he dropped the first Listing Bits episode Dec. 24 with guest star Boston Logic president David Friedman, who weighs in on the industry’s rapid pace of innovation, trends in big data and artificial intelligence, and where his company is headed.

The second episode, released Dec. 27, features Renwick Congdon, the CEO and founder of Imprev Inc., and a conversation about automation.

The podcast is available on iTunes.

“I never done this type of format before so I hope you’ll stick with me while I figure out how to get any good at it,” Robertson wrote.

Wait, there’s more! Listing Bits will be one of two podcasts from Robertson — another one is currently in production, he added, so stay tuned.

Email Caroline Feeney