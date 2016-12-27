Should the federal government privatize government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac? Yes, according to President-elect Donald Trump and his top pick for secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department, Steven Mnuchin ...
- President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, is best known as a former Goldman Sachs partner and manager of several hedge funds.
- Mnuchin wants to privatize government-sponsored enterprises Freddie Mae and Fannie Mac and also “strip back parts of” the Dodd-Frank Act.
- Bill Brown, president of the National Association of Realtors, agreed that it's time to "wind down" government control of the GSEs.
- The chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association cautioned that, "We don’t want to move abruptly in any way that would destabilize the market."
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments