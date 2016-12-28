AgentMarketing

How a $40M duo is leading a luxury auction brokerage branch

2 real estate professionals take the high-profile marketing tactic to San Diego
Published 3 hours ago
Gill South
by Staff Writer
  • Steve Games, chairman of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, has high hopes about his new auction division.
  • PSIR, the auction division and Concierge Auctions are compensated by a negotiated fee from the buyer in combination with a seller's incentive.
  • The marketing and timing aspect of auction sales mean that luxury buyers are more inclined to move quickly.

The grand, revered auction rooms of Christie's and Sotheby's in London, Paris and New York -- which sell millions of dollars of fine art, antiques and jewelry every year -- are testament to the fact that the wealthy like the auction process ...

Article image credited to hxdbzxy / Shutterstock.com

