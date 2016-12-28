Emeryville, Calif. (Dec. 28, 2016) — Inman announced another round of companies that will be exhibiting in Startup Alley at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 16-20, 2017.

Inman Connect will gather more than 3,500 of real estate’s elite for five days of nonstop innovation, education and business networking, forging connections and developing big deals to drive into the future

Startup Alley is a sponsorship opportunity available to the newest companies entering the real estate tech scene. These companies are breaking new ground in real estate technology and will be demonstrating cutting-edge tech to Inman Connect attendees.

“Startup Alley puts the latest in real estate technology face-to-face with Connect’s engaged, tech-forward audience,” said Brad Inman, Publisher, Inman. “We’re proud of Inman Connect’s status as the launchpad for what’s next in real estate.”

For more information on how to launch your startup at Inman Connect or other sponsorship/exhibitor opportunities, please contact sales@inman.com.

The most recent additions to Startup Alley include:

Did you know over 35% of your website leads will end up buying a home? Our Brytescore algorithm analyzes your users’ behaviors while they browse your website and provides direct feedback to agents, increasing conversions drastically. We connect you with the right prospect, at the right time, with the right conversation.

MyHouseHas is a mobile data collection tool that provides agents with an easy-to-use paperless solution to taking handwritten notes while listing a home. Inspired by agents’ and homeowners’ demand for accurate, dependable data, MyHouseHas strives to become the industry standard best practice and control of data management in real estate.

Pantheon 360 is a virtual reality platform for new development projects. Our mission is to enable real estate brokers to integrate VR into their pre-sales and marketing efforts. We offer a turn-key solution, providing both a 360 website and a 15’x15′ walkable VR experience. Our services are positioned to reduce costs of the 21st century sales center.

RealKey is a real estate and lending process management system that automates data and document collection through integrations and improves communication utilizing roadmaps and automated notifications, based on best practices which apply to the majority of transactions. All parties involved in the real estate and mortgage process are brought together into one single system, providing professionals and consumers with updates and guidance throughout the process.

restb.ai offers image interpreting for the real estate. Based on a proprietary Convolutional Neural Networks technology, restb.ai plug & play APIs analyze and interpret millions of images in real time. With an accuracy >96%, they automatate: image categorization, watermark and logos detection, image description (multi-tagging), multi-object detection (localization and positioning), and picture quality scoring. restb.ai was a finalist nominee at TechCrunch Disrupt SF ’16.

With the press of a discreet wearable button, Wearsafe activates the power of your smartphone to alert trusted friends, family, and fellow Realtors. It sends them streaming audio, current location, and starts live chat where they can coordinate a response or call 911. Empower your Realtors with Perfectly Simple, Personal Safety. Come visit Wearsafe in Startup Alley!

Inman Connect New York will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis from Jan. 16-20, 2017. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer@inman.com.