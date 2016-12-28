Marki Lemons is a marketing and social media whiz who also serves as a consultant, coach, speaker and teacher for organizations and institutions like the National Association of Realtors, Chicago University, Goldman Sachs and dozens of other Realtor associations and schools.

The Chicago-based entrepreneur will take the stage at Inman Connect New York to provide tips on what you should execute (as in kill) from your business in 2017 during her session, “10 Things to Kill from Your Business.”

How did you get into the real estate business?

In 1999 I went through a bitter lawsuit with my family over our half-a-century restaurant business.

I knew I did not want to go back to school. Therefore, I became a residential loan officer because of the low barrier to entry (now that I’m typing it, it sounds shameful).

In 2002 my younger cousin was living with me; he had recently become a licensed broker and told me I could do the same without taking the pre-license class because I had an advanced degree in business.

I read the AMP book, took the broker’s exam and passed the first time. It took me until July 31, 2003, to actually practice being a licensed real estate broker.

You focus on social media training. Were you always a social media maven?

My interest in social media came as a result of reading the 2006 NAR Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.

At the time, the percentage of buyers and sellers coming to the internet first was 80 percent versus 2 percent in 1996.

In 2006 I knew I needed to build my online profile in order to remain successful. I’ve been a social butterfly my entire life. I had to change how I was social.

What are a few of the best social media tips you give agents?

Social media is not about you. Social media is about identifying your customer’s needs and wants in real time.

Who are your customers? Learn where they hang out online and then use one app consistently (because you like it) and leverage it to connect with those who will use you as their agent.

Your talk at Connect will focus on the things to kill from your business. Can you give us one example as a sneak preview and tell us why it is important?

Stop stepping over dollars to pick up pennies!

We will spend $1,000 on a car lease. However, we will not spend $1.99 on an app that can attract a client who will pay for the car lease for one year.

Here is a Facebook Live post on this very topic for those who want to learn more.

