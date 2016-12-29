Daily market update: December 29, 2016

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Freddie Mac’s Multi-Indicator Market Index:

The 30-year mortgage rate rose 2 basis points to 4.32 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending December 29, 2016.

Last week it averaged 4.30 percent.

A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.01 percent.

National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales Index for November 2016:

Pending home sales declined 2.5 percent to 107.3 in November from 110.0 in October.

The index is now 0.4 percent below last November (107.7).

This is the index’s lowest reading since January 2016 (105.4).

Freddie Mac’s Multi-Indicator Market Index for October 2016:

The national MiMi is 86.4.

This is 0.42 percent up from September 2016 to October 2016 and a three-month improvement of 1.86 percent.

Year-over-year, the national MiMi value improved 5.88 percent.

First American November 2016 Loan Application Defect Index:

The frequency of defects, fraudulence and misrepresentation in the information submitted in mortgage loan applications remained unchanged in November as compared with October.

Compared to November 2015, the Defect Index decreased by 12.8 percent.

The Defect Index is down 33.3 percent from the high point of risk in October 2013.



