Daily market update: December 29, 2016

- The 30-year mortgage rate rose 2 basis points to 4.32 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending December 29, 2016.
- Last week it averaged 4.30 percent.
- A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.01 percent.
National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales Index for November 2016:
- Pending home sales declined 2.5 percent to 107.3 in November from 110.0 in October.
- The index is now 0.4 percent below last November (107.7).
- This is the index’s lowest reading since January 2016 (105.4).
Freddie Mac’s Multi-Indicator Market Index for October 2016:
- The national MiMi is 86.4.
- This is 0.42 percent up from September 2016 to October 2016 and a three-month improvement of 1.86 percent.
- Year-over-year, the national MiMi value improved 5.88 percent.
First American November 2016 Loan Application Defect Index:
- The frequency of defects, fraudulence and misrepresentation in the information submitted in mortgage loan applications remained unchanged in November as compared with October.
- Compared to November 2015, the Defect Index decreased by 12.8 percent.
- The Defect Index is down 33.3 percent from the high point of risk in October 2013.
