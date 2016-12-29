Webinars

Inman Educational Webinar: Go beyond a blog — Content marketing for real estate

Learn about the most powerful tool there is to build your brand and prospects in real estate
Published 13 hours ago
Devon Broderick
by Staff Writer

Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot

Register now

Everyone says you should write a blog for your real estate business, but why? How does it help you? What should you write about? And how do you know it’s even working?

Go behind the curtain on content marketing and see why it’s the most powerful tool you have to build your real estate brand and capture prospects.

This webinar will teach you:

  • Why your real estate business needs a content marketing strategy
  • Search engine optimization (SEO) basics
  • Best practices for distribution – how to get your content out there!
  • Tools and tips for planning, creating and curating great content Less…

Register now

Brought to you by Adwerx, a provider of highly targeted, easy-to-use and affordable local online advertising.

Comments