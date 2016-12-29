Here we are at the end of another year, thinking about the year that was and about what we want next year to be like. People start searching the internet to learn how to become real estate agents, while real estate agents search for information on how to start their own real estate company ...
- There are no step-by-step instructions on how to get started, but there are rules and the license applications, plus resources at the Department of Commerce.
- The process is mostly about filling out forms and paying fees and doing it all in the right order.
- Decide on a business structure (consult a professional), make a list of everything you need and set a start date.
