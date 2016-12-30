As an ABR (Accredited Buyer’s Representative) and SRS (Seller Representative Specialist) instructor, I like to share personal examples when I teach. Here are three humorous listing experiences.

The flip of a coin

I met a seller at a vacant house. I asked a few questions and looked around, trying to build rapport and assess the property.

He stopped me and said he was waiting for a second real estate agent, who was late. He wanted us to share the listing. When the other agent arrived, I explained why we could not share the listing. The agent was silent.

Faced with an unexpected dilemma, the seller suggested a coin flip to select an agent. I respectfully said that listing a house was too important to reduce to a coin flip. I said I would rather defer to the other agent. The seller paused momentarily and then said that I earned the listing.

Pick a name, any name

After meeting with a couple a few days earlier, the husband called to say that I had been chosen to list their home. Knowing there was competition, I asked what helped them decide. He said his grandson picked my name out of a hat.

I laughed and asked again. He was serious and asked if I would like to speak to the grandson.

I did, and I thanked him.

Mistaken identity

A lady called to say she was ready to list her house. Hmmm. I knew her name from the letters I sent her, but I respectfully advised her that we had never met.

She insisted we had, so I scheduled a meeting. I prepared a listing contract as well as pre-listing information to share once she realized we had never met. I went to the house and rang the doorbell.

The lady opened the door. They were having an electrical problem and the main floor lights were out. It was late in the afternoon, so all I could see was her shape but not her face.

She could clearly see me and said something to the effect of: “Oh my God, it’s not him,” then turned around to look at her husband who was standing in the kitchen and walked toward him.

Curious, I followed her. She went into a file cabinet and found the information for the agent she thought she had called. She had forgotten his name and was confused by the logo on my business card, as we both worked for the same franchise.

The three of us stood in the dining room and the silence was awkward. Spontaneously, I asked if they would like to hear what I had to say since I was already there.

I got the listing.

Plan as we might, sometimes things happen unexpectedly. Someone once said, “The harder I work, the luckier I get!”

Andrew Wetzel is an associate broker with Long and Foster Real Estate in Havertown, Pennsylvania. Follow Andrew on Facebook or Twitter.

