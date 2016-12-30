Homesnap Pro is one of the industry's most comprehensive real estate agent apps, giving verified MLS members more tools and data to connect to colleagues and broaden their market presence, such as the recently announced Facebook Video Ads ...
- Homesnap Pro has released a tool to create and manage Facebook video ads.
- The app automatically adjusts ad content every week.
- The new feature offers agents an easier, less confusing way to get Facebook ads up and running.
- For now, Homesnap Pro's Facebook Video Ad campaigns are only available in select areas and require an invite.
