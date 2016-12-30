Emeryville, Calif. (Dec. 30, 2016) — Inman announced that Ventura County Coastal Association of REALTORS® (VCCAR) will launch Inman Select to more than 1,800 members, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Inman Select is a premium news service for real estate professionals that delivers the latest industry news, analysis, special reports, videos, and in-depth profiles of successful brokers and agents. More than 324,000 real estate professionals rely on Inman Select for daily insight and exclusive tools to grow their business.

“VCCAR is excited to offer Inman Select to our membership,” said Lyle Elliott, VCCAR 2017 president. “Inman Select is the preeminent real estate news provider in the United States and the content is relevant, cutting edge and timely. Our members will benefit from Inman Select to assist in making their businesses more vital and to provide up-to-the-minute industry communication to their customers.”

VCCAR is the latest association to join the ranks of real estate associations and franchisors that now offer Inman Select to their constituents, which includes such industry giants as Houston Association of Realtors, Miami Association of Realtors, Illinois Realtors and Louisiana Realtors.

“We welcome VCCAR to Inman Select. This decision will help their members raise their real estate IQ, becoming smarter for their customers,” said Brad Inman, Publisher.

For more information on Inman Select for your group or organization, please contact sales@inman.com or learn more online.