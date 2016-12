Buying that marvelous, massive house on a hill that’s the neighborhood’s shining jewel might be a great ego boost, but what happens when you want to sell it? Here, Peter Lorimer digs into evaluating the potential resale value of a home, and what buyers should look out for during a tour.

Former hit record producer Peter Lorimer is the owner and CEO of PLG Estates, a chic brokerage covering the high end of Los Angeles.

Email Peter Lorimer