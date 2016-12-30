Why more MLSs and associations will merge in 2017

When real estate associations or MLSs consider merging, the process can be fraught with what is often called "politics." But in the last few years, the political landscape of organized real estate has changed in at least two major ways ...
- You can expect to see more MLS and association mergers in 2017.
- NAR's "core standards" have been a driving force in association mergers and dissolutions involving tens of thousands of Realtors in the past two years.
- Economies of scale and the desire for enhanced service are propelling consolidation, according to NAR's vice president of board policy and programs, Kevin Milligan.
- Consolidation would be more common if it weren't for money and politics, industry experts say.
