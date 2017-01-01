The best resolutions for real estate agents in 2017

Resolving to better oneself in the New Year is an annual tradition that many of us look forward to with fervor.

These brief days between Christmas and the New Year are a good time to reflect on the past year’s events, its successes and failures, and to look forward to the new untouched year ahead of us — a year in which we can be champions of change for our personal life and our business.

We asked agents on the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook Group what resolutions they are making to ensure next year is their best one yet, and we also solicited responses from brokerage leaders around the country.

We hope their answers will inspire a few more goals on your list this year.

Lee Arnold, president/broker at Benchmark Property Management:

“Just because everyone else is doing it, doesn’t mean I should, too. Be true to myself, my brand, my brokerage, and my clients.”

Jacqueline Pennington, broker at Re/Max Rouge River Realty:

“Don’t take overpriced listings without a motivation to sell. Saved myself a lot of money, time, and kept my sanity!”

Sharon Roark, Realtor at United Real Estate Lexington:

“If I can tell I have a clash of values or personality with a client, I will refer them out or fire them ASAP because it’s only going to get worse the further along we get. Better to nip it in the bud and spend the time I would have spent fretting and working around a difficult person finding another client whose goals and values I can get behind.”

Sean Carpenter, Realtor at Coldwell Banker King Thompson:

“Before I say ‘yes’ to something, know what I might be saying ‘no’ to.”

Brooke Wolford, broker associate at Brix Real Estate:

“Take a break. I’m going on vacation Xmas thru New Years. I have for years. It’s a great way to start the new year!”

Maria Quattrone, CEO and founder at Re/Max at Home:

“Monday mornings off, Friday mornings business development mastermind with agents in office, Friday 5 p.m. — walk out the door for happy hour.”

Jenna Weinerman, marketing director at Updater:

“Make an effort to catch up with people I didn’t speak to in the previous year!”

Teresa Fisher Boardman, broker/owner at Boardman Realty:

“To keep my resolutions at least until February.”

Bob Watson, experienced broker and National Association of Realtors CIPS instructor:

“Started working in a fiscal year starting in July, so when everyone else is making resolutions….I’m halfway through mine!”

Bret Calltharp, director of consulting and special projects at Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate:

“To take more risks while really honing in on my ‘why.'”

Valerie Garcia, director of training at Re/Max Integra:

“Better, not more.”

Dennis Michael Donahue, talent attraction and advancement, Engel & Völkers:

“It was the new year of my second or third year in the real estate profession. I came to see the most important aspect of what I did was not making money, it was about serving others. I came up with my top three goals and put them in their proper order. Nothing has changed over the decades.”

Susan Brown, broker at Wilkinson ERA Real Estate:

“My 2017 resolution is to achieve the Google Adwords certification to complement my Google Analytics certification.

“Additionally, I’m resolving to hold myself accountable to the following goal setting strategy: 1. Write it down, 2. Keep dreaming and read everything that helps my imagination expand, 3. Increase knowledge by meeting with other industry professionals who share my aspirations and values.”

Bridget Gilbert, qualifying broker at ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate:

“My New Year’s Resolution is to increase per agent productivity through training and one-on-one coaching. My team and I plan to devote efforts to continuing our encouragement of a culture of collaboration and support. This will begin with full commitment from our management team and ERA Real Estate’s learning and development tools.”

Steve Weiss, broker/owner at Coast & County Brokers:

“To provide the best service possible regardless of how small the sale.

“In 1989, four years in the biz, my neighbor asked if I could assist his parents, who were moving here from Utah, with finding a mobile home.

“I just came off a terrible experience with my first mobile home sold and vowed to never again get involved with them. I referred his parents to Roy, a coworker of mine who ‘specializes’ in mobiles and lives in one of four senior parks in our area.

“My neighbor thanked me for referring them to Roy as he took great care of them. They loved Roy so much they decided to list their $1 million waterfront home with him.

“Many people have a special need that requires our service. You never know the road it will lead you down. 28 years after this experience, I have never turned anyone away, and I often tell this story to those agents I hear who complain about mobile homes.”

For many this year was a time of celebration, a fruitful year that showcased the recovery of our housing marketing and how far we have come from since the recession.

For some this year was a year of great challenges, a year filled with growth, awe for the strength of humanity in light of great adversity and life lessons resulting from personal failures.

As you stop to make your resolutions, remember to be kind to yourself, and be sure to work acts of compassion into your business practice.

2017 is shaping up to be an incredible year for our industry. Have any great resolutions that you wish to share? Please comment below and keep our list growing!

