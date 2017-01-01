Top 10 posts from last week

News Brief

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:

hxdbzxy / Shutterstock.com

hxdbzxy / Shutterstock.com

10. Two agents are set to take over San Diego with their luxury auction brokerage branch.

Yulia Grigoryeva / Shutterstock.com

Yulia Grigoryeva / Shutterstock.com

9. Where will video marketing go next year? Here’s a rundown.

A woman painting her pink toenails on the carpet of her home

Imcsike / Shutterstock.com

8. Stagers and sellers, take note: These are the hottest home design trends of 2017.

A woman looks through a virtual reality headset in the midst of boxes

PR Image Factory / Shutterstock.com

7. Get ahead of the curve by jumping on 2017’s biggest virtual reality trends right now.

untitled-design-15

6. Mark Zuckerberg’s “Jarvis” smart home experiment is turning heads — for good reason.

A holiday wreath on a door

Victoria1988 / Shutterstock.com

5. Some holiday warm-and-fuzzies, real-estate style.

A woman looking ahead at a mountain range

Kochneva Tetyana / Shutterstock.com

4. What do everyday agents and industry leaders foresee for 2017? Our Special Report digs in.

Paul Brady Photo / Shutterstock.com

Paul Brady Photo / Shutterstock.com

3. There were a lot of court battles fought in 2016 — here were seven issues that impacted real estate.

A young plant in the soil

amenic181 / Shutterstock.com

2. Now’s a good time of year to think about branching out on your own.

A bus bench

igorstevanovic / Shutterstock.com

1. Need some new lead sources? We got 99 for you, not including the bus bench.

Article image credited to liseykina / Shutterstock.com

