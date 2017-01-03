According to Brad Inman and Wall Street, Opendoor is one of the hottest companies to watch in 2017. There’s a more important trend afoot, however ...
- Opendoor’s greatest challenge is the same one that any discount or flipping model faces -- surviving the next downturn.
- When most agents think of auctions, they think of distressed properties and being shut out of the commission. This is no longer the case.
Hacker Connect January 16 in New York
An event for and by the real estate tech community
Comments