Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey:

The 30-year mortgage rate rose 2 basis points to 4.32 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending December 29, 2016.

Last week it averaged 4.30 percent.

A  year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.01 percent.



