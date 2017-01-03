Predicting the 2017 economy by following the money

In today’s accepted wisdom, Donald Trump as president means that 2017 can’t be predicted. At all. Endured, possibly enjoyed, but it will be a complete mystery ...
- Federal spending in 2016 has been about $3.6 trillion. Our gross domestic product (GPD) is about $18.7 trillion, thus spending is about 19 percent of GDP.
- Tax revenue is about $3 trillion, a little short, hence a deficit of about $600 billion. At 3 percent of GDP, the deficit is not good, but it is survivable.
- Unfortunately, future promises of spending on Social Security and Medicare will soon begin to widen these percentages.
- Under current law, tax revenue will not rise much from its current 16 percent of GDP, but spending will rise within 15 years to about 28 percent of GDP -- not survivable.
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments