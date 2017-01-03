One morning, Manhattan real estate broker Mitchell Hall was supposed to pick up a signed listing from a client. When he got word that his father had passed away, he headed to the hospital instead ...
- Realtors have faced rejection for just about every reason under the sun -- from price disputes to cult-related accusations.
- In many cases, clients who reject agents for reasons that aren’t rooted in logic end up struggling to sell their properties in a timely manner.
- Losing a listing for untraditional reasons can give you a better perspective on what’s truly important.
