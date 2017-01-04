4 principles that guide all smart business investments

“You need to spend money to make money.” If you want to increase revenue and profit, then you must accept this phrase, and hopefully you already do ...
- Run every decision that requires an investment of your time and/or money through four simple filters: personality, skills, strategy, goals.
- If you’ve never done a personality assessment, do one -- maybe even two or three.
- Distill down the core skill that is required to use a new product or service, and ask yourself, “Am I good at that? Do I enjoy doing that?”
- If you try to increase both revenue and profit, you will do neither well. You must pick one.
