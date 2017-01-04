Markets & Economy

Daily market update: January 4, 2017

Mortgage rates:

Home equity rates:

Most recent market news:

CoreLogic Home Price Insights for November 2016:

  • The CoreLogic home price index (HPI) was up 1.1 percent month-over-month in November 2016.
  • The HPI was up 7.1 percent year-over-year.
  • CoreLogic forecasts home prices to rise 4.7 percent year-over-year from 2016 to 2017.

U.S. Census Bureau’s November 2016 construction report:

  • Construction spending during November was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,182 billion.
  • This is 0.9 percent above the revised October rate of $1,171.4 billion.
  • November’s number is also 4.1 percent above the November 2015 estimate.

