Daily market update: January 4, 2017

CoreLogic Home Price Insights for November 2016:

The CoreLogic home price index (HPI) was up 1.1 percent month-over-month in November 2016.

The HPI was up 7.1 percent year-over-year.

CoreLogic forecasts home prices to rise 4.7 percent year-over-year from 2016 to 2017.

U.S. Census Bureau’s November 2016 construction report:

Construction spending during November was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,182 billion.

This is 0.9 percent above the revised October rate of $1,171.4 billion.

November’s number is also 4.1 percent above the November 2015 estimate.

