Daily market update: January 5, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Attom Data Solutions 2017 Rental Affordability Report:

Making monthly house payments on a median-priced home is more affordable than the fair market rent on a three-bedroom property in 354 of the 500 counties analyzed in the report (66 percent).

Counter to the overall trend, renting is more affordable than buying a home in 186 of the 540 counties analyzed for the report (34 percent).

On average across the 540 counties analyzed, monthly fair market rent on a three-bedroom property in 2017 will require 38.6 percent of average wages.

Mortgage rates:

Home equity rates:

Most recent market news:

Mortgage Banker’s Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:

Mortgage applications decreased 12 percent from two weeks earlier for the week ending December 30, 2016.

The Refinance Index decreased 22 percent from two weeks ago.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to 4.39 percent from 4.45 percent.

Email market reports to press@inman.com.