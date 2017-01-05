Markets & Economy

Daily market update: January 5, 2017

Attom Data Solutions 2017 Rental Affordability Report:

  • Making monthly house payments on a median-priced home is more affordable than the fair market rent on a three-bedroom property in 354 of the 500 counties analyzed in the report (66 percent).
  • Counter to the overall trend, renting is more affordable than buying a home in 186 of the 540 counties analyzed for the report (34 percent).
  • On average across the 540 counties analyzed, monthly fair market rent on a three-bedroom property in 2017 will require 38.6 percent of average wages.

Mortgage rates:

Home equity rates:

Most recent market news:

Mortgage Banker’s Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:

  • Mortgage applications decreased 12 percent from two weeks earlier for the week ending December 30, 2016.
  • The Refinance Index decreased 22 percent from two weeks ago.
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to 4.39 percent from 4.45 percent.

