As the National Association of Realtors hunts for a new CEO, its 1.2 million members have a chance to influence who that person will be ...
- The National Association of Realtors is currently working on drawing up a job description for its next CEO.
- Those who would like to share their thoughts on what they'd like to see in the new CEO can reach out to the member search committee or through NAR's social media accounts.
- Some industry commentators have suggested NAR's next CEO should, for the first time, be a woman. The trade group says it will choose the "best qualified" candidate "regardless of gender."
