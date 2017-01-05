What to expect at Hacker Connect

The inaugural Hacker Connect conference is just around the corner — and I am stoked to be hosting the event along with Brad Inman in New York. This is an incredible honor at such a pivotal time of industry technology innovation.

It could instantly become the most important space for bleeding-edge conversations about real estate technology that change the course of its evolution for decades to come.

Although the last 10 years have certainly been exciting, the next 10 years will be about more than simply mimicking the analog real estate model of yesterday and digitizing it online — it will shape a future in which real estate data is powered by high-tech infrastructure and where transactions get fulfilled by nimble tech-enabled operators.

There is tremendous opportunity for new, tech-first business models to emerge in residential, commercial and rental real estate now that trailblazers in the space have tested the market and have either pivoted or failed based on their experiences. The real estate startup graveyard is a treasure trove of history, piled sky-high with historic triumphs and tragedies that new entrants simply cannot ignore when strategizing long-term plays.

New business models are exciting to think about, but there is more work to do on the core real estate operating system for it to deliver the kind of valuable tools that regional and independent businesspeople deserve to be using — tools to manage and scale their operations while providing a framework to design best-in-class user experiences for actual customers.

The future of the real estate user experience, the framework of the real estate operating system and the components of its “app store” will be deconstructed, investigated and created whole again at Hacker Connect.

The morning session will carefully unwind the state of the greater technology landscape, examining topics from civil disobedience on the internet to blockchain and chatbots, which will gently pave the way for an afternoon of collaborative group sessions focused on industry-specific problem-solving issues, like next-generation buying and selling experiences.

This event is for everyone — from the tech-focused angel investor, to the 25-year veteran IT at an MLS, to a brand-new broker-owner, to the entire design team from a budding real estate tech startup.

Hacker Connect is about creating a community around a central theme and then activating that community into action.

See you there!

Greg Fischer is a principal real estate broker at Fred Real Estate Group in Bend, Oregon. Find out more about what he’s working on at bendgrowth.com, or connect with him on LinkedIn.

