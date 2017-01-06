Technology

CNET releases Smart Home Matrix at the Consumer Electronics Show

The website could help agents solve the smart home connection puzzle
Published 2 min ago
Craig C. Rowe
by Staff Writer
  • CNET is helping the real estate industry get up to speed on smart home technology with its just-launched Smart Home Matrix.
  • The Matrix is a website that shows consumers how existing products in this space connect with one another.
  • New products are being introduced every day and agents need to be versed in this growing home amenity trend.

Article image credited to sdecoret / Shutterstock.com

