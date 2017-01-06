CNET launched its Smart Home Matrix, a website developed to show consumers how existing products in this space connect with one another ...
- CNET is helping the real estate industry get up to speed on smart home technology with its just-launched Smart Home Matrix.
- The Matrix is a website that shows consumers how existing products in this space connect with one another.
- New products are being introduced every day and agents need to be versed in this growing home amenity trend.
