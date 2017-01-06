Technology

Opendoor’s massive list of tech investors and lenders

Inman research offers insight into startup's financing and potential business strategies
Published 13 min ago
Teke Wiggin
by Staff Writer
  • Blackstone (via a subsidiary) and Deutsche Bank have financed some of Opendoor's home purchases, property records show.
  • Opendoor has racked up at least 53 past or current equity/debt funders in a list that reads like a who's who of Silicon Valley and Wall Street.
  • Opendoor has strong ties to the single-family and short-term rental industries. Opendoor doesn't rent out any of its homes now but wouldn't say if it might in the future.
  • Some evidence suggests Blackstone has packaged loans it made to Opendoor into what could be called a "fix-and-flip MBS" (mortgage-backed security).

What do Wells Fargo, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, Deutsche Bank, reddit co-founder Aleix Ohanian, Blackstone and Joshua Kushner (yes, the brother of President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner) have in common? ...

Article image credited to Daniel Prudek / Shutterstock.com

