What do Wells Fargo, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, Deutsche Bank, reddit co-founder Aleix Ohanian, Blackstone and Joshua Kushner (yes, the brother of President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner) have in common? ...
- Blackstone (via a subsidiary) and Deutsche Bank have financed some of Opendoor's home purchases, property records show.
- Opendoor has racked up at least 53 past or current equity/debt funders in a list that reads like a who's who of Silicon Valley and Wall Street.
- Opendoor has strong ties to the single-family and short-term rental industries. Opendoor doesn't rent out any of its homes now but wouldn't say if it might in the future.
- Some evidence suggests Blackstone has packaged loans it made to Opendoor into what could be called a "fix-and-flip MBS" (mortgage-backed security).
