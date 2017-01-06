AgentBrokerage

So, you want to be unemployed? 7 tips for aspiring entrepreneurs

Lessons gained from starting my own brokerage
Published 1 min ago
Nick Schlekeway
by
  • You will be ripped off; the market will adapt; never stop improving.
  • Fall in love with your customers and consider them clients for life.
  • Sooner or later, your venture will require 100 percent of your attention to reach fruition.

In October of 2012 I was a Boise City firefighter, a union member and a public employee. I had one of the most dependable occupations, at least in regard to the danger of being fired (no pun intended) ...

Article image credited to Goran Bogicevic / Shutterstock.com

