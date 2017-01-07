Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

This week’s new hires

January 1

Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) has promoted Wendy DiVecchio from education director to CEO.

January 5

AmCap Mortgage, a Houston-based privately held national mortgage banker, has named Michael Goldman as COO. “We are very fortunate to have had Mike Goldman on the AmCap Mortgage team for the last four years,” said Mike Johnson, president of AmCap, in a statement. “Mike has built the Gold Financial division brilliantly and he will be invaluable in the key role of chief operating officer as AmCap continues its growth throughout the continental United States.”

January 6

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau added several senior staff positions:

Leandra English is returning to the CFPB to serve as the Chief of Staff.

is returning to the CFPB to serve as the Chief of Staff. Jerry Horton will serve as the CFPB’s Chief Information Officer.

will serve as the CFPB’s Chief Information Officer. Paul Kantwill will serve as the CFPB’s Assistant Director for Servicemember Affairs.

will serve as the CFPB’s Assistant Director for Servicemember Affairs. John McNamara will serve as the CFPB’s Assistant Director of Consumer Lending, Reporting, and Collections Markets.

will serve as the CFPB’s Assistant Director of Consumer Lending, Reporting, and Collections Markets. Elizabeth (Eli) Reilly will serve as the CFPB’s Chief Financial Officer.

“I am very excited for the new additions we are announcing today to the Bureau’s senior leadership,” said CFPB Director Richard Cordray in a statement. “The mix of experience and talent this group brings will provide great value to the Bureau as we continue to work on behalf of consumers everywhere.”

Send hiring updates to press@inman.com.