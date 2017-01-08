News Brief

Top 10 posts from last week

Best of our industry coverage collected for your convenience
Published 3 hours ago
Amber Taufen
by Staff Writer

Here were the most popular stories on Inman this past week:

10. Two agents are set to take over San Diego with their luxury auction brokerage branch.

9. Where will video marketing go next year? Here’s a rundown.

8. Stagers and sellers, take note: These are the hottest home design trends of 2017.

7. Get ahead of the curve by jumping on 2017’s biggest virtual reality trends right now.

6. Mark Zuckerberg’s “Jarvis” smart home experiment is turning heads — for good reason.

5. Some holiday warm-and-fuzzies, real-estate style.

4. What do everyday agents and industry leaders foresee for 2017? Our Special Report digs in.

3. There were a lot of court battles fought in 2016 — here were seven issues that impacted real estate.

2. Now’s a good time of year to think about branching out on your own.

1. Need some new lead sources? We got 99 for you, not including the bus bench.

