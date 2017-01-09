Whether you are using Zillow, realtor.com, Facebook Ads, Google Adwords or a third-party display network to generate more leads, there are best practices and tricks to optimize your campaigns. I thought I’d share my top five ...
- State your intent clearly in order to better ensure only interested parties will visit your page.
- A/B test and optimize your campaigns for conversion.
- Change your Facebook ad creative regularly.
- Optimize your landing pages for mobile.
by CareyBot
