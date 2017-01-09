Marketing

5 easy fixes for real estate lead generation campaign problems

What you're most likely doing wrong and how you can switch gears smoothly
Published 1 min ago
Grant Findlay-Shirras
by
  • State your intent clearly in order to better ensure only interested parties will visit your page.
  • A/B test and optimize your campaigns for conversion.
  • Change your Facebook ad creative regularly.
  • Optimize your landing pages for mobile.

Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot

Whether you are using Zillow, realtor.com, Facebook Ads, Google Adwords or a third-party display network to generate more leads, there are best practices and tricks to optimize your campaigns. I thought I’d share my top five ...

Article image credited to Golubovy / Shutterstock.com

Comments