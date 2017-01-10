In a sea of real estate agents vying for social media market share, what does it take to get prospects and referral sources to engage with you?

Most real estate professionals manage both LinkedIn and Facebook accounts and either post consistently on Facebook while completely forgetting about LinkedIn — or share content sporadically.

Either way, the following three tips are for the group of agents who aren’t getting any results from social media and want to stand out.

1. Tie your message into real estate

Realtors post a lot of cute pictures of babies, dogs and cats. That’s beautiful and wonderful.

However, don’t be surprised if no one comments with, “You’re a Realtor; I’d like to list with you!”

If you have a cute picture of your tiny lap dog sitting with you at your computer, tie it into real estate by posting something like, “My dog Killer and I are working on my 2017 business plan to better serve more sellers this year.”

Here, you’ve reminded everyone that you’re a real estate agent while still sharing your adorable dog. That’s the whole point of all the relationship marketing you’re doing (bonding with your sphere of influence and being top-of-mind for when business and referral opportunities arise).

2. Don’t forget to post on LinkedIn

I can’t tell you how many time I’ve heard Realtors say, “I didn’t even know you could post on LinkedIn.”

I’ve also seen the huge mistake of agents posting their listings on LinkedIn. However, there are other ways you can promote yourself as an agent tactfully.

For example, you could share a unique way in which you deliver service.

Maybe you are especially responsive and communicative with your clients. Perhaps you show up to your buyer’s home with a hot meal and plastic eating utensils on the day they move into their new home.

Posts like these are professional, appropriate for all of your social media sites including LinkedIn, and they remind your online network why they should work with or refer you.

3. Share the story behind the closing

You have probably seen posts of agents pictured with their happy client in front of the new home they just bought. Another variation is seeing them all at the signing table. Maybe you’ve posted a photo like this online.

This is fine, and it’s done by many. But how do we make this idea great and help you stand out from other agents?

Rather than just posting the fact that you just closed another deal or got another listing, share the story of how you and that client met and began working together.

For example, was this client referred to you? Then share that!

This gets your online network thinking, “I should introduce you to my neighbor who has been talking about leaving the neighborhood.”

I smell another listing coming on.

Italina Kirknis is the real estate community’s online presence expert and speaker. You can connect with her on LinkedIn or friend her on Facebook.