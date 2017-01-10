Markets & Economy

Daily market update: January 10, 2017

Amber Taufen
Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

 

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) for December 2016:

  • The HPSI decreased again in December by 0.5 percentage points to 80.7.
  • The HPSI is down 2.5 percentage points compared with the same time last year.
  • The net share of Americans who say it is a good time to buy a house rose by 2 percentage points to 32 percent; the net percentage of those who say it is a good time to sell was unchanged from the prior month at 13 percent.

