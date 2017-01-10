On the flip side of the joy and excitement that a home sale stirs up, real estate professionals must also guide clients through the wrung hands, stress dreams and emotional lows that wreak havoc when plans or promises fall through.

And no one is immune to the anxiety or “what ifs” that creep into this high-stakes event, with life savings, financial futures and set hearts on the line.

Below are two articles that explore the most pressing fears that homebuyers and sellers experience. Taken together, the split perspectives that define and shape the real estate transaction emerge.

1. The 5 biggest homebuyer fears

2. The 5 biggest homeseller fears