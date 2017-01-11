For me, 2016 was a leap year.

I had started a new professional chapter, leaving a five-year stint in a top coaching position, and taken a leap of faith.

Most of my 2016 lessons were right-brain. The right-brain guidance, encouragement and compass were driving factors for plowing through the year.

(Of course, a couple of left-brain items also dominated my brain space — like: if you’re not utilizing Facebook Live and Facebook Ads, then you’re falling behind).

In the hopes of helping, motivating and coaching you toward your inevitable greatness in real estate, here is a collection of some of my right-brain-leaning 2016 lessons.

1. Tune in

Listen and pay attention carefully, with a filter.

Listen to your body, listen to your gut, listen to the messages the universe is sending, and listen to input and opinions.

Then, sort for what you need. Recognize your own noise (don’t believe every thought) and push through to the wisdom.

2. Practice what you preach

Accomplish your most important things in the morning, seek accountability partners, work out first thing, study, and develop affirmations and authenticity.

Time-block better, especially for lead generation and personal/enjoyment activities.

3. Build a village

Go get exactly what you need: mentors, advocates, encouragers. Seek out the people who support you the most, who believe in you the most. Figure out how to get quality time with them.

4. Now vs. most

The quality of your life will be determined in great part by this: choosing what you want most more often than what you want now (the definition of discipline).

This balance is the difference-maker. You are in charge of this choice many times every day.

5. Faith and momentum

Keep going. Everything adds up over time.

Hard work, connections, relationships, opportunities, being a good person, doing the right thing: It all builds to the opportunities and blessings that today, you have no idea even exist.

One day these future payoffs — sometimes big, sometimes small, sometimes visible, sometimes invisible — will manifest as something amazing and important in your life.

If you’re not using these tools, you’re falling behind. Block out an hour this week for both and make it happen.

7. Jump

Life is better when you take risks.

Get your head right about what is important to you in your life and be willing to take some risks to build that reality.

The key for me was to build a financial cushion and a courage reservoir so when the time was right, when things aligned and when my motivation become extremely clear, then jumping — having the opportunity to take a professional and personal leap — made all the sense in the world.

What did you learn in 2016?

Julie Nelson is the chief success officer at The Nelson Project, Keller Williams Realty in Austin, Texas. You can follow her on YouTube or Twitter.

