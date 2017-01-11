I've been using Newton for a number of months, and in many ways I find it superior to Gmail. The email application allows for the consolidation of multiple accounts in a clean, sharp interface with an array of built-in efficiencies ...
- Newton, a Webby award-winning email app, helps professionals better manage email.
- The app actually encourages people to file and delete email instead of save them for the sake of the provider's data coffers.
- A version for teams is currently in development.
