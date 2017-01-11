When just about anybody can get a real estate license, how do you set yourself above the crowd as an agent?

And as a broker, how do you make sure that the agents you hire are the cream of the crop instead of the bottom of the barrel?

As scrutiny on agent quality increases, many real estate professionals are asking themselves what can be done to improve the situation.

Agents want to know what training they can seek out that will help them thrive, and brokers want to know what training to put in place to help both new and experienced agents make the most of their businesses.

Email Gill South