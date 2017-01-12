What do John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan have in common — besides holding the office of the United States presidency?

Sweeping tax rate slashes, argues CNBC writer, columnist and broadcaster Lawrence Kudlow in his recent book, JFK and the Reagan Revolution, which Kudlow co-authored with Brian Domitrovic.

With his just-penned take on supply-side economics hot off the press, Kudlow will take the stage at Inman Connect New York, January 18, 2017, and share his opinions about whether (and how) President-elect Donald Trump can fit into this JFK-Reagan legacy that his predecessors have left.

Register Now

In addition to serving as CNBC’s senior contributor, Kudlow was the previous host of CNBC’s primetime The Kudlow Report. He is also the host of The Larry Kudlow Show, which broadcasts every Saturday on WABC Radio and is syndicated nationally by Cumulus Media.

In his presentation, “High Hopes for Trump,” Kudlow will speak from experience: During President Reagan’s first term, he was the associate director for economics and planning, Office of Management and Budget, Executive Office of the President, where he was engaged in the development of the administration’s economic and budget policy.

Kudlow has also earned numerous awards, specifically for humanitarianism, and received an honorary degree (Doctor of Laws) from Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey in 2009 and an honorary Degree (Doctor of Laws) from the University of Rochester in 2013. He was a 2014 Media Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.