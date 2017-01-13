According to Century 21’s latest study (executed by Wakefield Research), a whopping 92 percent of millennial homebuyers believe it’s important for a real estate agent to get to know them before choosing to work with them, and another 9 out of 10 believe it’s important for their agent to have “significant experience” with other homebuyers their age.

This information, said Century 21 CMO Cara Whitley, is the catalyst for the company’s newest advertising campaign that launched on the night of the Golden Globes.

The first commercial, “Not An App,” highlighted the all the things an agent can do — such as answering late night calls, touring homes and offering exceptional all-around customer service — all of which an app or a website can’t provide.

Whitley says it was especially fitting that the campaign began on the heels of the annual Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), which debuted a number of innovations created to replace humans.

“The ads showcase that no amount of technology (not even a robot) can replace the power of human interaction when it comes to buying and selling a home,” a Century 21 press release noted.

Whitley notes that it’s important to embrace the digital revolution while remembering that people are at the core of the buying and selling experience.

“In fact, the irony is that the digital revolution has helped scale the importance of human knowledge and shared experiences,” she said.

“Technology is constantly evolving and we are with it, offering state-of-the-art, market-differentiating products like Zap that system members can use to help keep in touch with their network, cultivate relationships, capture repeat and referral business, and stay ahead of the competition.”

Lastly, Whitley says it’s important to remember that millennials aren’t different than any other generation when it comes to homebuying — they want the “American Dream” as much as their parents and grandparents.

“The 75-plus million or thereabouts aspire to own and those advancing in age are increasingly turning their interests to settling down and buying a home,” she said.

“Like prior generations, they too will seek out the skills, knowledge and market experiences of a Realtor.”

The additional three spots, “Good Luck, Robot,” “House Call” and “Master Juggler,” will air during the AFC and NFC Championship games, and will also live digitally online.

