Emeryville, Calif. (Jan. 13, 2017) — Inman announced that The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® will launch Inman Select to more than 600 members, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Inman Select is a premium news service for real estate professionals that delivers the latest industry news, analysis, special reports, videos, and in-depth profiles of successful brokers and agents. More than 324,000 real estate professionals rely on Inman Select for daily insight and exclusive tools to grow their business.

“In this quickly changing industry, having access to valuable information is important in day-to-day business with real estate clients. The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® is excited to be the first association in Canada to offer a complimentary Inman Select subscription to its members,” said Mike Taylor, President.

The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® is the latest association to join the ranks of real estate associations and franchisors that now offer Inman Select to their constituents, which includes such industry giants as Houston Association of Realtors, Miami Association of Realtors, Illinois Realtors and Miami Realtors.

“We welcome The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® to Inman Select,” said Brad Inman, Publisher. “This decision will help their members raise their real estate IQ, becoming smarter for their customers.”

For more information on Inman Select for your group or organization, please contact sales@inman.com or learn more online.