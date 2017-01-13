Inman Demo Day Webinar: Learn how to attract, capture, and manage leads with a unified marketing solution

Register now

Agents need an all-in-one marketing solution that can help them attract, capture, and nurture leads into lifelong clients.

With Placester’s unified solution, agents sell 31% more homes than other agents.

In this live webinar, you’ll learn:

How to leverage Placester’s IDX websites, lead capture and management tools, and drip email marketing features

How agents who use Placester find success

How to use technology to boost your lead generation and management

Register now

Brought to you by Placester, helping real estate professionals increase sales and profits through beautiful, search engine-optimized websites and online marketing tools..